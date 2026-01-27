India's Himalayan Culinary Heritage Shines at EU Banquet

In a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage, a curated menu highlighting the country's Himalayan cuisine was served at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The event honored European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, who attended as chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations.

The menu featured regional ingredients and traditional cooking techniques from Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast, presented in a contemporary fine-dining format. Highlights included 'jakhiya aloo', 'guchhi' with Himachali swarnu rice, and desserts like Himalayan ragi and Kashmiri apple cake.

This event coincided with a historic EU-India free trade agreement, marking a significant step towards deeper cooperation in trade and defense, and highlighting a shared commitment to a rules-based global order. Chefs Prateek Sadhu and Kamlesh Negi curated the menu, underscoring the cultural significance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)