Quinton de Kock Nears Milestone as Proteas Face Windies in T20 Showdown
South African cricketer Quinton de Kock approaches the 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket as South Africa prepares to battle West Indies in the second T20I. After a successful SA20 season, de Kock seeks valuable practice before the T20 World Cup, focusing on overcoming recent form inconsistencies.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock is on the cusp of a milestone, needing just two more runs to reach the significant 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket. As the Proteas gear up for their second T20I against the West Indies at Centurion on Wednesday, de Kock is expected to return to the field.
Despite missing the first match in the series which South Africa leads 1-0, de Kock's recent performance has been noteworthy. Across 429 T20s, he has accumulated 11,198 runs with an average of 31.24 and a strike rate exceeding 138, marking him as the 11th highest run-scorer in this format. For South Africa, he has contributed 2,771 runs in 100 T20Is.
De Kock, who reversed his retirement from limited-overs cricket last year, has recently seen mixed results in T20 internationals but is coming off a stellar SA20 season where he led the charts with 390 runs. With the T20 World Cup approaching, de Kock aims to solidify his form and make an impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
