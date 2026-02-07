USA Challenges Defending Champs India in T20 World Cup Opener

USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss, opting to field against defending champions India in their ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. This marks the start of India's quest to become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title against a resilient USA squad.

Monank, who honed his cricketing skills in India, expressed confidence, "We are going to bowl first. It's a high-scoring ground, and we will look to chase. This World Cup holds significant expectations for us from the US." USA's line-up boasts six batsmen, two all-rounders, and three bowlers. Conversely, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed they wanted to bat first.

Yadav noted the absence of key players such as Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah. In their stead, Mohammed Siraj joins the playing XI following Harshit Rana's injury. The opening innings will be led by Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. India's lineup characteristics reflect strategic depth amid challenges.

