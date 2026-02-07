Left Menu

Romario Shepherd's Historic Hat-Trick Lights Up West Indies' T20 World Cup Opener

Romario Shepherd made history in the ICC T20 World Cup by taking the first-ever hat-trick by a West Indies player in the tournament against Scotland. His remarkable performance yielded figures of 5/20, helping West Indies secure a 35-run victory as Scotland crumbled to 147/10 in pursuit of 183.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:41 IST
Romario Shepherd's Historic Hat-Trick Lights Up West Indies' T20 World Cup Opener
Romario Shepherd. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd etched his name in the annals of cricket history as he delivered a spectacular hat-trick during the team's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Scotland. Shepherd's exceptional performance marked the first time a West Indies player achieved a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup, helping defend a total of 183 with a spellbinding 5/20.

Shepherd's dazzling 17th over saw the dismissals of Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson, culminating in a four-wicket haul in a single over with the wicket of Safyaan Sharif. This achievement adds to the celebrated list of West Indies' T20I hat-trick takers, alongside Jason Holder, Shamar Springer, and another Shepherd feat. Moreover, he joins Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, Australia's Pat Cummins, and New Zealand's Tim Southee as the only bowlers from Test-playing nations to achieve two T20I hat-tricks.

Despite Scotland winning the toss and electing to bowl, West Indies capitalized on the innings with crucial contributions from Brandon King and Shai Hope, setting a foundation. Rovman Powell's powerful stand with Hetmyer built on this momentum, leading to a target of 182/5. Scotland had a fighting chance with a partnership from Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce but ultimately collapsed to 147/10, thanks to Shepherd's five-for and Jason Holder's supportive three-wicket performance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

 India
2
Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

 Global
3
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026