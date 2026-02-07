Left Menu

USA Pacer Overwhelms India's Top Order in T20 World Cup Clash

India's top order struggled against USA in a T20 World Cup match, with pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk taking three key wickets. The host team was left at 63 for 4, facing difficulties without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. At the halfway mark, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh were still fighting to stabilize India's innings.

Updated: 07-02-2026 20:01 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the T20 World Cup, USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk proved too potent for India's top order, who languished at 63 for 4 after 10 overs. Van Schalkwyk, 37, made his mark in the sixth over, dismantling Kenya's batting line-up with figures of 3/13.

The devastation began when Pakistan-born pacer Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a first-ball duck. Van Schalkwyk then went on to remove key batsmen Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube, leaving the home crowd in shock.

Meanwhile, India's Jasprit Bumrah was notably absent, sidelined due to illness, with Mohammed Siraj stepping in. At the crease, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh were hard-pressed to salvage the innings, struggling at 15 and 3 runs, respectively, after USA's captain, Monank Patel, opted to field first.

