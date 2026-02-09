Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Bowlers Dismantle Oman in T20 World Cup Showdown

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava delivered a powerful bowling performance to dismiss Oman for a mere 103 runs in their Group B T20 World Cup match. Their combined efforts, along with Brad Evans, left Oman struggling from the onset, ensuring a commanding win for Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:10 IST
Blessing Muzarabani
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe's cricket team showcased formidable bowling skills as Blessing Muzarabani led the charge in a decisive Group B T20 World Cup match against Oman. Muzarabani's initial breakthrough set a dominant tone for the match.

Pace-bowling colleague Richard Ngarava joined Muzarabani in a relentless attack that saw Oman falter at just 103 runs. The bowlers capitalized on early wickets, reducing Oman to a perilous 27 for five within seven overs.

Brad Evans contributed crucially to Zimbabwe's impressive performance, further destabilizing Oman. Despite brief resistance from Oman's middle order, Zimbabwe's bowlers maintained pressure to secure an emphatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

