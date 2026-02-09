Tragic Accident Claims Life of Champion Shooter Sambhaji Patil

In a tragic turn of events, international shooter Sambhaji Patil, known for his gold-winning performance at the 2016 Junior World Cup, lost his life in a fatal car accident.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday morning along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district, Maharashtra, as Patil and his friend, also a shooter, were en route to Gujarat for shooting practice.

The car, a Toyota Fortuner driven by Yash Choudhary, reportedly crashed into a truck while attempting to overtake it at high speed, resulting in a critical impact and subsequent fatal injuries to Patil. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)