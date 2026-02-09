BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has acknowledged the invaluable support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) in navigating recent challenges related to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 arrangements. In a formal statement, BCB extended its heartfelt thanks specifically to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his board, and Pakistan's passionate cricket fans. The PCB has been praised for displaying 'exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity' during this diplomatic ordeal.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, BCB President Md Aminul Islam expressed gratitude for Pakistan's extraordinary efforts in supporting Bangladesh. In light of their discussions, he suggested Pakistan play the ICC T20 World Cup game on February 15 against India to benefit the broader cricket community. These developments follow critical meetings involving ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and BCB President Aminul Islam in Lahore.

The discussions centered around Pakistan's decision to boycott a pivotal ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India set for February 15 in Colombo. Pakistani media reports indicate that negotiations have reached a conclusion, with a resolution anticipated through collaboration between Imran Khawaja, Mohsin Naqvi, and Aminul Islam. The boycott, initially announced on Pakistan's governmental communication platforms and linked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to solidarity with Bangladesh, arose after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the World Cup lineup. This decision was due to unresolved concerns from Bangladesh about playing matches in India, spurred by the exclusion of Kolkata Knight Riders' Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid minority rights issues.

