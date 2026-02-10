India-Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup to Proceed as Pakistan Withdraws Boycott

The much-anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will proceed as planned, following Pakistan's decision to withdraw a previously announced boycott. The announcement came after diplomatic engagements involving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who encouraged Pakistan to prioritize the spirit and continuity of cricket.

The fixture, set to take place in Colombo on February 15, 2026, faced uncertainty due to Pakistan's initial stance. However, a multilateral dialogue facilitated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and a direct appeal from Sri Lanka's President led to Pakistan reversing its boycott call.

A statement from the Pakistan government emphasized that withdrawing the boycott was essential to uphold the sport's spirit and maintain global harmony within the cricketing community. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was instrumental in the resolution, responding positively to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's request to resolve the issue.