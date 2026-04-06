Cricket Stars Shine: ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees Revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Men's Player of the Month award for March 2026. Featuring prominently are Indian cricketers Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah, both instrumental in their national team's recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup success.

Sanju Samson made remarkable contributions despite not playing in the tournament's early stages. Once included, Samson delivered masterful innings, scoring an unbeaten 97 against the Windies, 89 against England in the semi-final, and another 89 against New Zealand in the final, earning the Player of the Tournament title.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah reaffirmed his status as India's key bowler, with pivotal performances including a four-wicket haul in the final clash against New Zealand. The Proteas' Connor Esterhuizen also features on the shortlist following an impressive debut T20I series. The world now awaits the decision: who will be crowned player of the month?