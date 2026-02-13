Left Menu

Love on Ice: Olympic Couples Find Chemistry in Competition

Couples at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are enhancing the competitive atmosphere with their personal connections across various events. From figure skating to ice hockey, these athletes are maintaining their romantic relationships while vying for Olympic glory, showcasing love and commitment alongside their pursuit of medals.

Love on Ice: Olympic Couples Find Chemistry in Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unique blend of romance and rivalry, the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics have become a stage for athlete couples. Across curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, and skeleton, love stories are unwrapped amid high-stakes competition.

The curling arena witnessed Norway's Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien, who won past Olympic medals, competing without a podium finish this time. Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant of Canada reflected on how mixed doubles launched their romance, and Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller and Briar Schwaller-Huerlimann competed rigorously with their infant son watching keenly.

Over on the ice, couples like Madison Chock and Evan Bates triumphed for the U.S. in figure skating, while globally diverse pairs such as Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, and Georgia's Diana Davis teamed up to dance. On the ice hockey and skeleton circuits, other pairs, engaged or newly married, found themselves simultaneously embracing love and their goal for Olympic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

