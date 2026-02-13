Love on Ice: Olympic Couples Add Spark to Milano Cortina Games

Love is proving to be a powerful motivator at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, with several couples competing across various events. These athletes are not just partners on the ice or snow, but in life, adding an emotional spark to their sporting pursuits.

Among the figure skating duos, U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates clinched a silver medal, marking their fourth Olympics but their first as a married couple. Meanwhile, Canadian curlers Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant reflected on how the introduction of mixed doubles spurred their romantic journey.

Freestyle skiing sees married pair Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld eyeing success in the mixed team aerials, while on the ice hockey front, engaged couple Ronja Savolainen and Anna Kjellbin prepare for potential clashes in the playoffs, symbolizing the powerful blend of love and rivalry on international sports stages.

