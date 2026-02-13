Love on Ice: Olympic Couples Add Spark to Milano Cortina Games
At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, several couples not only competed for medals in curling, ice dancing, skiing, ice hockey, and skeleton but also shared personal achievements by entering the Games as married or engaged partners. Their unique dynamic added chemistry to the competition.
Love is proving to be a powerful motivator at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, with several couples competing across various events. These athletes are not just partners on the ice or snow, but in life, adding an emotional spark to their sporting pursuits.
Among the figure skating duos, U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates clinched a silver medal, marking their fourth Olympics but their first as a married couple. Meanwhile, Canadian curlers Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant reflected on how the introduction of mixed doubles spurred their romantic journey.
Freestyle skiing sees married pair Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld eyeing success in the mixed team aerials, while on the ice hockey front, engaged couple Ronja Savolainen and Anna Kjellbin prepare for potential clashes in the playoffs, symbolizing the powerful blend of love and rivalry on international sports stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finnish Triumph in Olympic Ice Hockey Grudge Match
Thrilling Day at Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League: Upsets, Wins, and Ties
Olympic Ice Hockey: A Canvas of National Pride
Epic Ice Hockey League Showdowns Set the Stage for Thrilling Semi-Finals
NHL Players Return to Winter Olympics: A New Era for Ice Hockey