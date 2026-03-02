Peyton Stearns' Triumph and Sporting Highlights

Peyton Stearns claimed her second career singles title after a hard-fought victory over Taylor Townsend at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Despite facing set points, Stearns, an All-American athlete from the University of Texas, secured the win in two grueling sets, benefiting from a home crowd advantage.

In NBA news, the Knicks snapped the Spurs' 11-game winning streak with a decisive 114-89 win. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson were pivotal in the triumph. Meanwhile, the Lakers, led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, dominated the Kings in a back-to-back victory, following a win against the Warriors.

The Anaheim Ducks edged the Calgary Flames in a thrilling shootout to extend their NHL winning streak. Other sports highlights include the ongoing search for the next NFLPA executive director, Stephen Curry's absence due to a knee injury, and Cuba's commitment to the World Baseball Classic despite visa issues. Lindsey Vonn also shared updates on her challenging recovery journey after a severe injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)