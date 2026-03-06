Left Menu

Dominant Victories Propel China and North Korea to Quarter-Finals

China and North Korea secured spots in the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals with impressive victories. China defeated Uzbekistan, aided by Li Qingtong's goals, while North Korea overpowered Bangladesh with a 5-0 win. Both teams are slated to face off to determine the group leader.

China and North Korea advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women's Asian Cup with commanding performances on Friday, each earning their second consecutive Group B victories. China, in pursuit of a record 10th title, triumphed over Uzbekistan 3-0, highlighted by Li Qingtong's two goals following North Korea's dominant 5-0 win against Bangladesh at Western Sydney Stadium.

Despite Uzbekistan's resilient defense, China broke through in the 30th minute when Shao Ziqin converted a penalty. Although Uzbekistan's goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova displayed impressive saves, an unfortunate collision in the 51st minute left the net open for Li's first goal. Li doubled the score by heading in Zhang Xin's cross in the 77th minute.

In an earlier match, Bangladesh resisted North Korea's attacks until late in the first half, with two initially disallowed goals. However, Myong Yu-jong and Kim Kyong-yong struck just before halftime to establish North Korea's lead. Additional goals by Chae Un-yong and Kim Hye-yong solidified their victory, with Bangladesh failing to exert any offensive threat. Uzbekistan will face Bangladesh next, while China and North Korea will compete to lead the group in their upcoming Sydney match.

