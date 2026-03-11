Babar Azam Skips National T20 to Perfect Technique for PSL
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has withdrawn from the National T20 Championship to address technical flaws in his batting before the upcoming Pakistan Super League. Despite being named in the Lahore Whites squad, he will focus on training with coaches instead of participating in domestic matches.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a strategic move to enhance his batting prowess, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has decided to skip the National T20 Championship. The decision comes ahead of the Pakistan Super League, slated to start on March 26, where Azam aims to refine his cricketing technique.
Despite being listed in the Lahore Whites squad for the ongoing National T20 event in Peshawar, Azam has chosen to work closely with coaches to address certain 'flaws' in his batting. The identity of these coaches remains undisclosed, but sources indicate a consensus between Babar and the team management on the importance of this training.
Azam, who will open for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11, has faced challenges in replicating his once top-ranked performance across all formats since 2024. His absence from domestic competitions since 2020, except for the PSL, further underscores his focus on international success.
ALSO READ
Coping with Loss: Jitesh Sharma's Journey from Cricket to Family Responsibilities
Middle East Crisis Forces Postponement of Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Cricket Series
J-K Cricket Team Celebrated by High Court After Historic Ranji Triumph
West Indies Cricket Team Faces Travel Woes Due to Middle East Conflict
Middle East Crisis Forces Postponement of Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Cricket Series