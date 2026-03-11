Babar Azam Skips National T20 to Perfect Technique for PSL

In a strategic move to enhance his batting prowess, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has decided to skip the National T20 Championship. The decision comes ahead of the Pakistan Super League, slated to start on March 26, where Azam aims to refine his cricketing technique.

Despite being listed in the Lahore Whites squad for the ongoing National T20 event in Peshawar, Azam has chosen to work closely with coaches to address certain 'flaws' in his batting. The identity of these coaches remains undisclosed, but sources indicate a consensus between Babar and the team management on the importance of this training.

Azam, who will open for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11, has faced challenges in replicating his once top-ranked performance across all formats since 2024. His absence from domestic competitions since 2020, except for the PSL, further underscores his focus on international success.