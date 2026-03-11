Iran Withdraws from 2026 World Cup Amidst Regional Turmoil

Iran has confirmed its decision to withdraw from the 2026 World Cup following controversial airstrikes by the U.S. alongside Israel, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali announced this decision on Wednesday, citing the regional unrest as a critical factor for their pullout.

The decision complicates FIFA's tournament planning, as Iran was drawn into a group with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, with matches scheduled in the U.S. Iran's withdrawal also raises potential economic concerns for Arizona, which had been slated as the nation's base camp.

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a welcoming stance towards Iran's team. However, escalating conflicts have rendered such participation impractical, and FIFA's regulations outline potential penalties for withdrawal, including substantial fines and possible replacement of the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)