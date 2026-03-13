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Pedro Neto Faces Suspension and Fine for Misconduct

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto has been fined £70,000 and handed a one-match suspension due to misconduct in a Premier League game against Arsenal. Neto received two yellow cards within minutes and has admitted to the charge. He will miss the upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:36 IST
Pedro Neto Faces Suspension and Fine for Misconduct

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto has been fined £70,000 and suspended for one match due to misconduct during a recent Premier League defeat to Arsenal, the Football Association announced on Friday.

Neto was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, one for dissent following an Arsenal goal and another for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli in the 2-1 loss.

The FA reported that Neto failed to leave the pitch promptly and used abusive language toward the match officials. Additionally, UEFA disciplinary proceedings are pending against him for an incident involving a ball boy during a Champions League match against Paris St Germain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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