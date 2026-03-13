India Denies US Trade Deal Suspension Amid Probe News
The Indian government dismissed reports about suspending a trade deal with the US due to a new probe on 'unfair practices.' USTR Jamieson Greer announced investigations into several countries including India, which are believed to impact American manufacturing, under the Trade Act of 1974.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Indian government refuted claims that it might halt the proposed trade deal with the United States, despite the latter launching an 'unfair practices' probe.
According to top government sources, the reports suggesting a delay in the India-US trade agreement were incorrect and misleading.
The US, led by the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, has initiated investigations under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, targeting several countries, including India, to address 'unfair foreign practices' adversely affecting American manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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