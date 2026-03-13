India Denies US Trade Deal Suspension Amid Probe News

On Friday, the Indian government refuted claims that it might halt the proposed trade deal with the United States, despite the latter launching an 'unfair practices' probe.

According to top government sources, the reports suggesting a delay in the India-US trade agreement were incorrect and misleading.

The US, led by the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, has initiated investigations under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, targeting several countries, including India, to address 'unfair foreign practices' adversely affecting American manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)