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Indian Athletes Shine at World Para Athletics Grand Prix Amidst Medal Dispute

Delhi hosted a triumphant World Para Athletics Grand Prix for India, with Preeti Pal securing a second gold. The event faced sparse participation, leading to India's staggering 208-medal haul. Meanwhile, Simran Sharma's championship status remains uncertain due to her guide's doping violation, exemplifying challenges para-athletes encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:08 IST
Indian Athletes Shine at World Para Athletics Grand Prix Amidst Medal Dispute
Preeti Pal
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held in Delhi, India's athletes showcased an extraordinary performance, amassing a record 208 medals. Preeti Pal stood out, claiming victory in the women's 200m sprint, adding another gold to India's monumental tally.

The Indian contingent's dominance was partially attributed to a lower international turnout. Among their achievements, the team secured 75 gold, 69 silver, and 64 bronze medals.

Amidst this triumphant display, para-sprinter Simran Sharma faces uncertainty as her guide's doping suspension casts doubt on her past victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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