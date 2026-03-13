Indian Athletes Shine at World Para Athletics Grand Prix Amidst Medal Dispute
Delhi hosted a triumphant World Para Athletics Grand Prix for India, with Preeti Pal securing a second gold. The event faced sparse participation, leading to India's staggering 208-medal haul. Meanwhile, Simran Sharma's championship status remains uncertain due to her guide's doping violation, exemplifying challenges para-athletes encounter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
At the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held in Delhi, India's athletes showcased an extraordinary performance, amassing a record 208 medals. Preeti Pal stood out, claiming victory in the women's 200m sprint, adding another gold to India's monumental tally.
The Indian contingent's dominance was partially attributed to a lower international turnout. Among their achievements, the team secured 75 gold, 69 silver, and 64 bronze medals.
Amidst this triumphant display, para-sprinter Simran Sharma faces uncertainty as her guide's doping suspension casts doubt on her past victories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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