Indian Athletes Shine at World Para Athletics Grand Prix Amidst Medal Dispute

At the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held in Delhi, India's athletes showcased an extraordinary performance, amassing a record 208 medals. Preeti Pal stood out, claiming victory in the women's 200m sprint, adding another gold to India's monumental tally.

The Indian contingent's dominance was partially attributed to a lower international turnout. Among their achievements, the team secured 75 gold, 69 silver, and 64 bronze medals.

Amidst this triumphant display, para-sprinter Simran Sharma faces uncertainty as her guide's doping suspension casts doubt on her past victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)