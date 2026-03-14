Fabrice Kah's Decisive Strike Elevates Sreenidi Deccan FC
Sreenidi Deccan FC triumphed over Gokulam Kerala FC with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a decisive second-half goal by Fabrice Kah. This win propelled them to the top of the Indian Football League standings. Both teams struggled to create clear chances, with set-pieces providing key scoring opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manjeri | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:38 IST
A pivotal second-half goal by Fabrice Kah secured a 1-0 triumph for Sreenidi Deccan FC against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League, elevating them to the top of the league standings.
The initial half witnessed both teams battling for possession, resulting in limited scoring opportunities as strong defensive organization prevailed.
Ultimately, Kah's opportune strike and Sreenidi's robust defense ensured a vital victory, with Gokulam Kerala unable to overcome their defensive hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)