Fabrice Kah's Decisive Strike Elevates Sreenidi Deccan FC

A pivotal second-half goal by Fabrice Kah secured a 1-0 triumph for Sreenidi Deccan FC against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League, elevating them to the top of the league standings.

The initial half witnessed both teams battling for possession, resulting in limited scoring opportunities as strong defensive organization prevailed.

Ultimately, Kah's opportune strike and Sreenidi's robust defense ensured a vital victory, with Gokulam Kerala unable to overcome their defensive hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)