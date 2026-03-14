Bumrah vs Usman: Aaqib Javed's Controversial Comparison

In a surprising statement, Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's senior cricket selector, likened Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to Pakistan's emerging mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

The comparison comes despite Usman's underwhelming performance in the recent T20 World Cup, whereas Bumrah was pivotal in India's victorious campaign with impactful performances in crucial matches.

Javed's remarks have sparked debate among cricket fans, with many criticizing the comparison due to the significant gap in experience and success between the two players.

(With inputs from agencies.)