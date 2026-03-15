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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Rising Star Aims for IPL Glory

At just 14, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the U-19 World Cup and aims to secure an IPL title for Rajasthan Royals. Noted for his explosive batting, the young prodigy has learned from cricket legends like Rahul Dravid, enhancing his skills further. Sooryavanshi's dedication remains unwavering as IPL season nears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:15 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Rising Star Aims for IPL Glory
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a teenage cricket prodigy, is setting his sights on securing an Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season. The 14-year-old, already a U-19 World Cup winner, aims to leverage his exceptional batting skills to propel his team to victory.

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL 2025, played a crucial role during the U-19 World Cup, notably with an 80-ball 175-run knock in the final against England, which secured India's record sixth title.

The young cricketer emphasizes his improvement and readiness to contribute significantly under the guidance of cricket luminaries like Rahul Dravid, as he embarks on the new season, maintaining his focus on helping the Rajasthan Royals to IPL glory.

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