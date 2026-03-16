Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Teen Prodigy Leads India to Historic U-19 Triumph
India's young cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered an astonishing performance in the Under-19 World Cup final against England, scoring 175 runs off 80 balls. His remarkable century was pivotal in securing India's sixth U-19 title, marking a special moment in his burgeoning career.
- Country:
- India
India's rising cricket star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, hailed his thrilling century in the Under-19 World Cup final as a defining moment in his career. At just 14, Sooryavanshi smashed an impressive 175 runs off 80 balls, propelling India to their record sixth U-19 World Cup victory against England.
Reflecting on his achievement, Sooryavanshi expressed immense pride in his performance, which was instrumental in securing the title for India. He emphasized his focus on the game rather than external attention, aiming to stay dedicated to his process in the upcoming IPL season.
The event unveiling Rajasthan Royals' new jersey also featured appearances by veteran player Ravindra Jadeja, marking his return after 17 years, and leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja, further fueling excitement for the upcoming IPL.
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