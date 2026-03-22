Chennai Super Kings Immortalize Legends in Hall of Fame

In a historic move, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) inducted former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Australian legend Matthew Hayden into their first-ever Hall of Fame during the 'Roar'26' fan event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Raina, who was dubbed 'Chinna Thala' by fans, was a cornerstone of the CSK team from 2008 to 2021. His remarkable performances contributed to CSK's four IPL titles and multiple Champions League T20 victories, making him the franchise's all-time highest scorer with 5529 runs.

Matthew Hayden, a key figure in CSK's early years, was recognized for his outstanding performance, including winning the 2009 Orange Cap. Several former CSK stars attended the event, celebrating the legacy of these cricketing icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)