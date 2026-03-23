Ole Book Takes Helm as Borussia Dortmund's Sporting Director

Borussia Dortmund has announced Ole Book as their new sporting director, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 40-year-old sports executive joins the famed German team on a contract extending to June 2029. Book previously thrived at SV Elversberg, guiding the team to ascend from the fourth tier to the second in record time.

Book steps in following the departure of Sebastian Kehl, who vacated the position on Sunday. As the season reaches its climax, Dortmund stands second in the league, trailing Bayern Munich by nine essential points with seven matches left to play.