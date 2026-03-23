Ole Book Takes Helm as Borussia Dortmund's Sporting Director
Ole Book has been named the new sporting director of Borussia Dortmund. He joins the German club on a contract valid until June 2029, after a successful stint at SV Elversberg where he achieved promotion from the fourth to the second tier. Book replaces Sebastian Kehl.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:19 IST
Borussia Dortmund has announced Ole Book as their new sporting director, the club confirmed on Monday.
The 40-year-old sports executive joins the famed German team on a contract extending to June 2029. Book previously thrived at SV Elversberg, guiding the team to ascend from the fourth tier to the second in record time.
Book steps in following the departure of Sebastian Kehl, who vacated the position on Sunday. As the season reaches its climax, Dortmund stands second in the league, trailing Bayern Munich by nine essential points with seven matches left to play.