Left Menu

Mayank Yadav's Resurgence: From Injury Setback to IPL Return

Indian pacer Mayank Yadav reflects on his career-threatening injuries and recovery journey. Learning from Jasprit Bumrah during rehab, he emphasizes the importance of body care and discipline. Yadav prepares for an IPL comeback, inspired by former idols like Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, and relishing his speed bowling talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:45 IST
Mayank Yadav's Resurgence: From Injury Setback to IPL Return
Mayank Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pace bowler Mayank Yadav, who has faced a challenging series of injuries, is poised for a return in the upcoming IPL season. After a debilitating setback in IPL 2024 and a major back injury ruling him out of the 2025 season, Yadav underwent surgery and completed rehabilitation at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.

His road to recovery was significantly influenced by Jasprit Bumrah, with whom he developed a close bond during rehab, sharing experiences and recovery tips. Yadav attributes his physical restoration to newfound respect for body care, emphasizing nutrition and proper rest, crucial lessons learned post-surgery.

Driven by a lifelong passion for fast bowling, fueled by watching legends Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, Yadav discovered his natural speed prowess early in his IPL career. Now, with improved discipline and inspiration from his idols, he's ready to reclaim his spot with Lucknow Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026