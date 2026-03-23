Mayank Yadav's Resurgence: From Injury Setback to IPL Return

Indian pace bowler Mayank Yadav, who has faced a challenging series of injuries, is poised for a return in the upcoming IPL season. After a debilitating setback in IPL 2024 and a major back injury ruling him out of the 2025 season, Yadav underwent surgery and completed rehabilitation at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.

His road to recovery was significantly influenced by Jasprit Bumrah, with whom he developed a close bond during rehab, sharing experiences and recovery tips. Yadav attributes his physical restoration to newfound respect for body care, emphasizing nutrition and proper rest, crucial lessons learned post-surgery.

Driven by a lifelong passion for fast bowling, fueled by watching legends Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, Yadav discovered his natural speed prowess early in his IPL career. Now, with improved discipline and inspiration from his idols, he's ready to reclaim his spot with Lucknow Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)