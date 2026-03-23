Trump Pushes Pause on Iran Strikes Amid Secret Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to anticipated strikes on Iranian power plants, citing ongoing discussions aimed at ending hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. Despite Trump's claims, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated no talks are currently happening.

Efforts to broker peace have stirred mixed reactions in global markets, with Brent crude oil prices dropping by 8% and U.S. stocks experiencing recovery due to the possibility of negotiations. Trump's administration, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have engaged in dialogues with key Iranian figures, pushing for an agreement.

While Trump refrained from identifying the specific Iranian interlocutors, unnamed sources suggest a potential meeting in Islamabad involving Iranian representatives and U.S. officials could occur soon. Tensions remain high as military threats persist, shaking the energy sector and economic stability across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)