Tensions Spike as U.S. and Iran Grapple with Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Conflict

President Donald Trump announced on Monday a temporary halt to the planned attacks on Iranian power plants, citing ongoing talks with Tehran aimed at ending the conflict with the U.S. and Israel. However, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf denied any discussions with the U.S., sparking uncertainty.

Despite contradictory reports, financial markets reacted positively, with a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil, remains effectively closed by Iran. Trump noted productive conversations, hinting at potential agreements to cease hostilities in the Middle East.

U.S. envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, engaged with Iranian officials to broker peace. As negotiations continued, global markets experienced volatility, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape. Observers await tangible progress to de-escalate tensions in the highly sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)