Tensions Spike as U.S. and Iran Grapple with Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Conflict
President Trump ordered a five-day postponement of attacks on Iran, hinting at potential U.S.-Iran peace talks. However, conflicting reports emerged as Iranian Speaker Qalibaf denied any discussions. Amidst ongoing hostilities, global oil prices fluctuated, and international diplomatic efforts continued, aiming for a resolution to the Middle East conflict.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday a temporary halt to the planned attacks on Iranian power plants, citing ongoing talks with Tehran aimed at ending the conflict with the U.S. and Israel. However, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf denied any discussions with the U.S., sparking uncertainty.
Despite contradictory reports, financial markets reacted positively, with a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil, remains effectively closed by Iran. Trump noted productive conversations, hinting at potential agreements to cease hostilities in the Middle East.
U.S. envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, engaged with Iranian officials to broker peace. As negotiations continued, global markets experienced volatility, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape. Observers await tangible progress to de-escalate tensions in the highly sensitive region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: War Disrupts Global Shipping
Navigating Peril: Indian LPG Tankers Brave War-Torn Strait of Hormuz
Navigating Tensions: Indian Tankers Brave Strait of Hormuz Amid Crisis
Impact of Strait of Hormuz Closure on Germany's Economic Recovery
US stock market jumps 1.4 per cent at opening bell as oil prices plunge after Trump announces progress on Iran, reports AP.