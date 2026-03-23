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Tensions Spike as U.S. and Iran Grapple with Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Conflict

President Trump ordered a five-day postponement of attacks on Iran, hinting at potential U.S.-Iran peace talks. However, conflicting reports emerged as Iranian Speaker Qalibaf denied any discussions. Amidst ongoing hostilities, global oil prices fluctuated, and international diplomatic efforts continued, aiming for a resolution to the Middle East conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:21 IST
Tensions Spike as U.S. and Iran Grapple with Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Conflict
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President Donald Trump announced on Monday a temporary halt to the planned attacks on Iranian power plants, citing ongoing talks with Tehran aimed at ending the conflict with the U.S. and Israel. However, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf denied any discussions with the U.S., sparking uncertainty.

Despite contradictory reports, financial markets reacted positively, with a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil, remains effectively closed by Iran. Trump noted productive conversations, hinting at potential agreements to cease hostilities in the Middle East.

U.S. envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, engaged with Iranian officials to broker peace. As negotiations continued, global markets experienced volatility, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape. Observers await tangible progress to de-escalate tensions in the highly sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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