Left Menu

Nuclear Base Breach: Arrests and Enquiries Ongoing in Scotland

An Iranian man was arrested for attempting to breach the UK's nuclear submarine base. Detained with a Romanian woman, he was released pending inquiries. Charges against the woman were dropped, but the man's case remains active. The incident unfolds amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the US, and the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:55 IST
Nuclear Base Breach: Arrests and Enquiries Ongoing in Scotland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Iranian man, arrested last week for allegedly attempting to access the UK's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, has been released pending further investigations, according to Scottish prosecutors.

The 34-year-old was detained with a Romanian woman, though charges against her were dropped. The pair was initially set to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court, but the prosecution decided there should be no proceedings against the woman unless new evidence emerges.

The incident at HM Naval Base Clyde arises amid rising geopolitical tensions, coinciding with the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. While the UK hasn't participated in the hostilities, it has intercepted Iranian missiles and drones in the Gulf region. The base plays a crucial role in UK's defense, housing its nuclear-armed and attack submarines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026