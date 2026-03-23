Nuclear Base Breach: Arrests and Enquiries Ongoing in Scotland

An Iranian man, arrested last week for allegedly attempting to access the UK's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, has been released pending further investigations, according to Scottish prosecutors.

The 34-year-old was detained with a Romanian woman, though charges against her were dropped. The pair was initially set to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court, but the prosecution decided there should be no proceedings against the woman unless new evidence emerges.

The incident at HM Naval Base Clyde arises amid rising geopolitical tensions, coinciding with the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. While the UK hasn't participated in the hostilities, it has intercepted Iranian missiles and drones in the Gulf region. The base plays a crucial role in UK's defense, housing its nuclear-armed and attack submarines.

(With inputs from agencies.)