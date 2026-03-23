Sprint to Success: Animesh Kujur's Journey from Meeting Bolt to Mastery

Animesh Kujur, crowned as India's fastest man, has gained invaluable insights from legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. Their meeting last year proved pivotal, as Bolt's advice has since propelled Kujur to shatter national records in the 100m and 200m.

Continuing his upward trajectory, Kujur, aged 22, gears up for the inaugural National Indoor Championships. Competing in the 60m event, he views this as integral training for longer sprints, notably anticipating challenges at the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting on his rigorous training regimen, Kujur acknowledges the fatigue from past competitions but is determined to prioritize quality over quantity this season. His strategic focus is set on delivering stellar performances in upcoming major sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)