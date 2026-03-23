Iran's Power Dynamics: Navigating Leadership After Key Strikes

In the aftermath of recent U.S.-Israeli strikes, Iran's political and military landscape is undergoing significant shifts. The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's veteran Supreme Leader, has left a leadership vacuum that his son Mojtaba Khamenei is attempting to fill. Despite lacking his father's unquestioned authority, Mojtaba has inherited critical formal powers.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has emerged as a central pillar in Iran's strategic framework. Even after losing top commanders, the IRGC's robust organisational structure allows it to act independently and decisively in the current conflict. Its longstanding influence within the political hierarchy is pivotal as Iran recalibrates its power dynamics.

Beyond the Guards, Iran's political apparatus, including elected branches like the presidency and parliament, are navigating this transitional phase. With key figures such as former Revolutionary Guards commander and now parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, playing vital roles, Iran remains strategically positioned in ongoing regional disputes.