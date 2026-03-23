YSRCP Alleges Plot to Replace Temple Sannidhi Gollas

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson, Nagarjuna Yadav, has issued a robust condemnation against what he deems as a calculated conspiracy led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Yadav claims the plan aims to replace the hereditary Sannidhi Gollas, integral to the Yadav community, with 'favourites' at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Demanding immediate action, Yadav called for the reinstatement of Venkateswarlu Yadav, a dedicated Sannidhi Golla performer relieved from his duties last month at the Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple. Speaking at YSRCP's central office in Tadepalli, Yadav accused the CM of harboring a longstanding vendetta against the Yadavs.

Yadav highlighted past efforts to remove Sannidhi Gollas and accused Naidu of attempting to demolish key cultural monuments linked to the Yadav community. He vowed that YSRCP would resist any efforts to undermine community rights, urging for the preservation of sacred traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)