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Thunderous Triumph: Victoria Mboko's Grand Slam Aspirations Soar

Victoria Mboko's impressive performance at the Miami Open quarter-finals has positioned her as a rising star in tennis. Having defeated Mirra Andreeva and faced tough competitors, her consistent wins predict Grand Slam success. Andy Roddick praises her physical strength and resilience, foreseeing her future victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:14 IST
Thunderous Triumph: Victoria Mboko's Grand Slam Aspirations Soar

Victoria Mboko, a promising young Canadian tennis player, is capturing headlines with her powerful rise in the sport. Her recent victory over fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open quarter-finals underscores her Grand Slam potential as noted by former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick.

Having previously secured her first WTA Tour-level win in Miami, Mboko continues to impress with notable performances, including a strong showing at the Australian Open. Roddick expressed confidence in her abilities on his podcast, predicting she will win a Grand Slam within two years due to her consistent performances.

Despite losses to world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Roddick remains optimistic about her future, citing her physical strength and ability to recover from challenging matches. As she proceeds to face Karolina Muchova, her continued success could further cement her place among tennis elites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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