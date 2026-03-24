U.S. Continues Support for Strategic Australian Metals
The U.S. government reaffirms its commitment to financing significant Australian metals projects. Joshua Kroon, an advisor on critical minerals to former President Donald Trump, emphasizes the expansion of financial tools, including those from EXIM, to bolster strategic metal ventures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:28 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The United States is set to maintain its financial backing for crucial Australian metals projects, according to Joshua Kroon, who serves as an advisor on critical minerals to former President Donald Trump.
Speaking at the Minerals Week conference in Canberra, Kroon highlighted the ongoing expansion of financing tools, such as those offered by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), to support pivotal strategic metal initiatives.
This move underscores the U.S. government's strategy to solidify its influence in critical minerals, which are integral to various technologies and industries.