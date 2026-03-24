Left Menu

Gattuso's Azzurri: Italy's Nerve-Wracking World Cup Quest

Coach Gennaro Gattuso expresses the tension as Italy faces a crucial playoff match to qualify for the World Cup, aiming to break a 16-year absence. The team must overcome Northern Ireland and another opponent to reach the tournament, dealing with team changes and injuries along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:29 IST
Gattuso's Azzurri: Italy's Nerve-Wracking World Cup Quest
Gennaro Gattuso
  • Country:
  • Italy

Coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged the palpable tension surrounding Italy's attempt to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, as they face the prospect of a third consecutive failure. The Azzurri must secure victories against Northern Ireland and another challenger to rectify past shortcomings.

Despite a promising history of four World Cup victories, Italy's recent playoff performance has been less positive. Gattuso emphasized that the past successes should not distract from the team's current goal - winning Thursday's decisive match. Key player Federico Chiesa was sent home due to minor physical issues, though questions arose about the consistency of this decision given other injured players remained.

In the face of challenging adversity, Gattuso has worked hard to maintain team unity and positivity. His efforts included off-field activities like team dinners instead of tactical meetings, intending to boost morale. The Italian team aims to transform their renewed sense of unity into an inspiring comeback in Bergamo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026