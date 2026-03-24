Gattuso's Azzurri: Italy's Nerve-Wracking World Cup Quest

Coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged the palpable tension surrounding Italy's attempt to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, as they face the prospect of a third consecutive failure. The Azzurri must secure victories against Northern Ireland and another challenger to rectify past shortcomings.

Despite a promising history of four World Cup victories, Italy's recent playoff performance has been less positive. Gattuso emphasized that the past successes should not distract from the team's current goal - winning Thursday's decisive match. Key player Federico Chiesa was sent home due to minor physical issues, though questions arose about the consistency of this decision given other injured players remained.

In the face of challenging adversity, Gattuso has worked hard to maintain team unity and positivity. His efforts included off-field activities like team dinners instead of tactical meetings, intending to boost morale. The Italian team aims to transform their renewed sense of unity into an inspiring comeback in Bergamo.

(With inputs from agencies.)