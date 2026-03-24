Left Menu

Political Clash: BJP vs AAP Over Modi's Tenure Predictions

BJP's Prakash Reddy has criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, calling his remarks about PM Narendra Modi's tenure 'ridiculous.' Kejriwal suggested that Modi might not be Prime Minister by 2026, prompting Reddy to accuse him of making baseless, politically motivated statements that harm India's democratic discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:03 IST
Political Clash: BJP vs AAP Over Modi's Tenure Predictions
BJP leader Prakash Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Prakash Reddy has launched a fierce attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, describing his predictions about the future of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as 'ridiculous.' Reddy condemned Kejriwal's comments, labeling them as politically motivated and detrimental to Indian democracy.

In his remarks to ANI, Reddy questioned Kejriwal's basis for his statement, pointing out Modi's record tenure as the country's longest-serving head of government. He asserted that Modi would remain in office as long as his health allows, and dismissed Kejriwal's statements as politically envious, likely to demoralize Indian politics.

Kejriwal's controversial statements were made during the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut's book "Unlikely Paradise." At the event, which included notable figures such as Kapil Sibal and Jaya Bachchan, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance and its electoral strategies, sparking significant political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026