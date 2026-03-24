Political Clash: BJP vs AAP Over Modi's Tenure Predictions

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Prakash Reddy has launched a fierce attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, describing his predictions about the future of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as 'ridiculous.' Reddy condemned Kejriwal's comments, labeling them as politically motivated and detrimental to Indian democracy.

In his remarks to ANI, Reddy questioned Kejriwal's basis for his statement, pointing out Modi's record tenure as the country's longest-serving head of government. He asserted that Modi would remain in office as long as his health allows, and dismissed Kejriwal's statements as politically envious, likely to demoralize Indian politics.

Kejriwal's controversial statements were made during the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut's book "Unlikely Paradise." At the event, which included notable figures such as Kapil Sibal and Jaya Bachchan, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance and its electoral strategies, sparking significant political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)