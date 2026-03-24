DMK Gears Up for Elections with Strategic Alliances

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is set to solidify its electoral strategy with a seat-sharing agreement with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday, in preparation for the April 23 elections. This move comes after the DMK concluded a deal with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by granting them five seats.

According to Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar, the DMK has already initiated its campaign efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is actively engaged in the campaign trail, aiming for a successful run in the upcoming elections and setting sights on a more significant victory in 2026.

In a detailed distribution of seats, the DMK has allocated 28 seats to the Congress, with further seats designated for the MDMK, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi. Additionally, the Left factions CPI and CPI (M) have also secured five seats each following extensive consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)