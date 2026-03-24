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DMK Gears Up for Elections with Strategic Alliances

The ruling DMK party is finalizing seat-sharing agreements with alliance partners, including the VCK, ahead of the April elections. The party has already allocated seats to various allies such as CPI(M), Congress, and others. Campaigns have commenced with a focus on securing a win in the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:04 IST
DMK Gears Up for Elections with Strategic Alliances
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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is set to solidify its electoral strategy with a seat-sharing agreement with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday, in preparation for the April 23 elections. This move comes after the DMK concluded a deal with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by granting them five seats.

According to Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar, the DMK has already initiated its campaign efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is actively engaged in the campaign trail, aiming for a successful run in the upcoming elections and setting sights on a more significant victory in 2026.

In a detailed distribution of seats, the DMK has allocated 28 seats to the Congress, with further seats designated for the MDMK, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi. Additionally, the Left factions CPI and CPI (M) have also secured five seats each following extensive consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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