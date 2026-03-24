Yuki Bhambri's Narrow Miss at Miami Open
India's Yuki Bhambri, alongside his Kiwi partner Michael Venus, exited the Miami Open in the first round after a close defeat to the Australian-Dutch team of John-Patrick Smith and Sander Arends. The match ended 6-4, 5-7, 13-15 after nearly two hours of competition.
- Country:
- United States
In a tightly contested first-round match at the Miami Open, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus faced a narrow defeat. The pair lost 6-4, 5-7, 13-15 against the Australian-Dutch duo of John-Patrick Smith and Sander Arends.
The match, lasting one hour and 52 minutes, saw Bhambri and Venus unable to capitalize on break points, ultimately leading to their exit in the round of 32. Their opponents, Smith and Arends, managed to convert two of the four break points they encountered.
This match marked the first encounter between the two teams. Earlier this month, Bhambri had reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells with a different partner, Andre Goransson. The 33-year-old Indian also made the semifinals of the US Open last year with Venus.
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