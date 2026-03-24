Curry's Comeback: Warriors Weigh Risks in Play-In Push

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry may return for the play-in tournament if his knee holds up, coach Steve Kerr announced. Despite setbacks, Curry's participation hinges on his health, as he leads the team in scoring.

The Warriors are eyeing a playoff spot, currently standing 10th in the Western Conference. Coach Kerr dismissed the idea of sitting Curry out if fit, emphasizing the team's playoff aspirations.

Curry's knee issues have sidelined him since January 30. His potential return is crucial for the team's success. The Warriors' recent performance without Curry highlights his importance in their pursuit of the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)