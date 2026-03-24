Rahane and Green Shine in KKR Warm-Up Clash

In a captivating intra-squad warm-up match, Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the franchise's prized acquisition Cameron Green showcased their prowess at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rahane and Green led the charge for the Golden Knights, securing a formidable total against the Purple Knights, managed by seasoned player Manish Pandey.

Opening the innings for the Golden Knights, Ajinkya Rahane partnered with New Zealand's Finn Allen. Allen delivered a rapid-fire cameo, amassing 31 runs in just 15 balls, highlighted by a breathtaking six. Rahane, on the other hand, excelled with a swift 58 off 25 balls, forming a crucial partnership with Green, whose impressive 52 came off 30 deliveries. Contributing towards the end, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh aided in reaching a daunting 249/5.

In their reply, the Purple Knights, aiming for 190, managed only 188/9 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra appeared out of sorts initially, while emerging talent Tejasvi Dahiya showed promise. Despite a rusty start, Seifert's 42 and Rahul Tripathi's 43 added respectable scores, though not enough to surpass the target. Bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Kartik Tyagi impressed with their performances. The match signals heated competition as KKR prepares to face Mumbai Indians on March 29, marking the start of their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)