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Sabalenka, Gauff Advance in Thrilling Miami Open Matches

Aryna Sabalenka secured a quarterfinal spot at the Miami Open with a decisive win over Zheng Qinwen. In parallel, Coco Gauff triumphed over Sorana Cirstea to advance, setting up a compelling clash with Belinda Bencic. Both players embrace strong performances and are excited for the challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:43 IST
Sabalenka, Gauff Advance in Thrilling Miami Open Matches
Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals after defeating Zheng Qinwen for the eighth time in their nine matches. The 6-3, 6-4 victory came in a brisk one hour and 25 minutes on Monday.

Sabalenka expressed satisfaction post-match, stating, "Zheng is a tough competitor, but I'm thrilled with my performance today. It truly felt like home, thanks to the amazing crowd." She now faces American Hailey Baptiste, who achieved her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal success with a surprising win over the 25th seed, Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 6-4.

In another highlight, American Coco Gauff powered into her Miami Open quarterfinal debut by overcoming Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Gauff, a former French Open champion at 22, battled to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory, attributing her win to mental resilience. She prepares to face Belinda Bencic, who secured her spot by defeating Amanda Anisimova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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