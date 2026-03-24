Sabalenka, Gauff Advance in Thrilling Miami Open Matches

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals after defeating Zheng Qinwen for the eighth time in their nine matches. The 6-3, 6-4 victory came in a brisk one hour and 25 minutes on Monday.

Sabalenka expressed satisfaction post-match, stating, "Zheng is a tough competitor, but I'm thrilled with my performance today. It truly felt like home, thanks to the amazing crowd." She now faces American Hailey Baptiste, who achieved her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal success with a surprising win over the 25th seed, Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 6-4.

In another highlight, American Coco Gauff powered into her Miami Open quarterfinal debut by overcoming Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Gauff, a former French Open champion at 22, battled to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory, attributing her win to mental resilience. She prepares to face Belinda Bencic, who secured her spot by defeating Amanda Anisimova.

(With inputs from agencies.)