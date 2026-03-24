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Injury Shakeup: New Recruits for KKR and SRH Ahead of IPL 2023

KKR and SRH announced replacements for injured players ahead of the IPL. Saurabh Dubey steps in for Akash Deep at KKR, while David Payne replaces Jack Edwards at SRH. Injury setbacks necessitate these changes as Akash suffers from a lumbar stress injury, and Jack with a foot injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:07 IST
Injury Shakeup: New Recruits for KKR and SRH Ahead of IPL 2023
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made squad changes following injuries to key players ahead of the IPL season starting March 28. Saurabh Dubey and David Payne have been brought in to fill the gaps left by Akash Deep and Jack Edwards.

India's Akash Deep has been sidelined due to a lumbar stress injury, confirming he will not partake in the season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will continue to oversee his recovery at their Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Saurabh Dubey, a left-arm pacer, has been signed for Rs 30 lakh by KKR as Akash's replacement.

Simultaneously, SRH has enlisted England pacer David Payne to step in for Jack Edwards, who is recovering from a foot injury. The decision followed Edwards' earlier Rs 3 crore acquisition after competing with the Chennai Super Kings. Payne, boasting experience of 233 T20 matches and 304 wickets, joins the SRH team for Rs 1.5 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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