Indoor Showdown: Athletes Adapt to New Terrain at National Championships
The inaugural National Indoor Championships offered athletes like Omkar Prasad Nanda and C Priyanka new challenges. Nanda adjusted to the wooden throwing circle, securing gold in shot put, while Priyanka's experience with curvy tracks aided her victory in the senior women's 3000m. Organizers learned from hosting India's first indoor meet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:50 IST
The debut National Indoor Championships presented athletes with a fresh setting, compelling adaptations as they competed. Omkar Prasad Nanda, a shot putter, navigated the wooden throwing circle cautiously, earning gold in the U-20 category.
C Priyanka capitalized on past experience with curvy tracks to clinch the senior women's 3000m title, mastering the 200m course.
Event organizers, hosting India's first indoor meet, witnessed valuable learning opportunities through logistical adjustments, with key distinctions like controlled environments impacting competition dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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