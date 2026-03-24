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Calls for Accountability in English Cricket Leadership

Geoffrey Boycott has criticized the English cricket leadership for lack of accountability after retaining head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key post their 4-1 Ashes defeat. Boycott, joined by former captains Michael Vaughan and Mike Atherton, questions ECB's decision to avoid changes despite poor performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:45 IST
Calls for Accountability in English Cricket Leadership

Geoffrey Boycott has expressed his disappointment with the leadership of English cricket, questioning the accountability of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the retention of head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key. This decision came after a review of England's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, a result that Boycott describes as humbling.

The former England opener scrutinized ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould, labeling the decision-makers as "incompetent" and accusing them of "sabotaging" England's cricket campaign. In a Telegraph column, Boycott argued that cricket fans are likely puzzled over how McCullum and Key remain in place despite their poor judgments during the tour.

Former captains Michael Vaughan and Mike Atherton have joined the criticism, arguing that Key and McCullum are "lucky" to retain their roles. Both pointed out that such a string of management errors would typically trigger significant changes. The general expectation among fans and former players is a shift in approach to prevent complacency in the English cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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