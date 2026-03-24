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Baranica Elangovan Sets New Benchmark in Women's Pole Vault

Baranica Elangovan from Tamil Nadu made history by setting a new overall national record in women's pole vault. She cleared a height of 4.22m at the National Indoor Championships, surpassing the previous outdoor record held by Rosy Meena Paulraj since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:05 IST
Baranica Elangovan Sets New Benchmark in Women's Pole Vault
Baranica Elangovan
  • Country:
  • India

Baranica Elangovan of Tamil Nadu shattered the overall national record in the women's pole vault event, clearing a remarkable height of 4.22 meters. This achievement came on the first day of the National Indoor Championships on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old athlete surpassed the previous outdoor national record of 4.21 meters, set by Rosy Meena Paulraj in 2022. This remarkable feat sets a new benchmark in Indian athletics.

It is noteworthy that there was no official national indoor record for women's pole vault as this marks the inaugural championship, making Elangovan's accomplishment even more significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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