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Gurindervir Singh Sprints to Gold at National Indoor Championships

Ace sprinter Gurindervir Singh clinched the men's 60m gold with a national record time at the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships, after favorite Animesh Kujur was disqualified. Gurindervir clocked 6.60 seconds, breaking the previous indoor record. The event concluded with dramatic races and record-setting performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:31 IST
Gurindervir Singh Sprints to Gold at National Indoor Championships

In a thrilling conclusion to the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships, Gurindervir Singh emerged victorious in the men's 60m dash, securing gold and setting a national record with a time of 6.60 seconds. The sprinter, who represented Reliance Foundation, broke the previous indoor best of 6.67 seconds set by Elakiya Dasan in 2018.

The race was not without its drama as pre-race favorite Animesh Kujur was disqualified due to a false start, leaving the crowd at Kalinga Stadium stunned. Despite the setback, Gurindervir illustrated his sportsmanship by suggesting that Animesh be allowed to race under protest, though rules did not permit it.

The event saw other notable performances, including Tamil Nadu's C Reegan, who won gold in the men's pole vault, setting a national indoor best with a vault of 5.30m. While Reegan attempted to break the overall national record, his efforts, coached by Milber Bertrand Russell, fell short but showed promising improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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