Punjab Gears Up for Historic Asian Champions Trophy

The Asian Champions Trophy is set to make its historic debut in Punjab this October, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday. This significant event will take place in the cities of Mohali and Jalandhar. It marks a historic first for Punjab, a state with a rich hockey tradition.

No international hockey event has been held in Punjab before under the auspices of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). The last major international match in Jalandhar was a high-profile Test against Pakistan in 2006. Mann confirmed the venue details but noted that specific dates are yet to be finalized.

A meeting on Monday with Hockey India and AHF officials, including Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, solidified plans for the tournament. The NIH Under-13 Badminton Championship will also return to Punjab after four decades, further cementing the state's sports legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)