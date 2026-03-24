Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Contracts

The sports scene is buzzing with remarkable feats; Canadian tennis teenager Victoria Mboko secured a berth in the Miami Open quarters, earning praises from Andy Roddick. Her ascent mirrors that of other athletes like MLB's Steven Matz, who excelled in spring training with the Rays.

A midst these achievements, shifts are underway across sports: Randy Bennett is set to leave Saint Mary's for Arizona State, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David may retire. Contract talks are also ripe, from Jaxon Smith-Njigba's lucrative Seahawks deal to MLB's Pete Crow-Armstrong locking in with the Cubs.

In basketball, the Pistons interrupted the Lakers' winning streak, highlighting competitive shifts, while NCAA women's tournament saw an upset with Virginia beating Iowa. Excitement builds as Tiger Woods readies his comeback at the TGL finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)