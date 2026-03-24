During the first and second world wars, the British government made a fatal error by advising citizens to consume rhubarb leaves, resulting in illness and death. This historical blunder highlights the persistent dangers of misinformation, an issue now intensified by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Generative AI models, including ChatGPT, are rapidly producing content that, while plausible, is often inaccurate. These platforms do not function as traditional search engines but are mistaken to be so by users seeking quick information. Instead, they predict word patterns, sometimes leading to misleading or dangerous conclusions.

As AI becomes more integrated into sectors like politics and healthcare, ensuring the accuracy of AI-generated information is crucial. Reliance on pre-AI era data and critical evaluation of AI outputs is recommended to mitigate potential risks and safeguards the public from harmful misinformation.