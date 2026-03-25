Left Menu

Harmanpreet's Journey: From Home Crown to Global Dreams

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of India's women's cricket team, reflects on their 2022 ODI World Cup victory at home, emphasizing the confidence boost it provided for future tournaments. Despite recent challenges in a multi-format series against Australia, the team is determined to excel in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST
Harmanpreet's Journey: From Home Crown to Global Dreams
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

India women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, acknowledged that the 2022 ODI World Cup win at home significantly bolstered the team's confidence for future global tournaments. Their victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai earned them their first ICC title, setting a precedent the team hopes to continue in the Women's T20 World Cup in the UK this June.

Speaking at the dedication of a stadium stand in her name, Kaur highlighted the importance of recognition. She expressed that accomplishments such as the World Cup win are crucial for the acknowledgment of women's cricket and underscored the dedication of past players who've supported the sport, often self-financing their journey.

Reflecting on a recent challenging tour in Australia, where India lost a multi-format series 4-12 on points, Kaur emphasized the learning experience it provided. This series, encompassing T20, ODI, and Test matches, presented unique challenges but fortified the team's resolve to achieve greater heights in upcoming competitions.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026