Harmanpreet's Journey: From Home Crown to Global Dreams

India women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, acknowledged that the 2022 ODI World Cup win at home significantly bolstered the team's confidence for future global tournaments. Their victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai earned them their first ICC title, setting a precedent the team hopes to continue in the Women's T20 World Cup in the UK this June.

Speaking at the dedication of a stadium stand in her name, Kaur highlighted the importance of recognition. She expressed that accomplishments such as the World Cup win are crucial for the acknowledgment of women's cricket and underscored the dedication of past players who've supported the sport, often self-financing their journey.

Reflecting on a recent challenging tour in Australia, where India lost a multi-format series 4-12 on points, Kaur emphasized the learning experience it provided. This series, encompassing T20, ODI, and Test matches, presented unique challenges but fortified the team's resolve to achieve greater heights in upcoming competitions.